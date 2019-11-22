Florida State Prez Asks Boosters For More Cash to Hire New Football Coach

Breaking News

Gotta hand it to Florida State president John Thrasher ... who sent out a letter to FSU boosters asking for more cash to help fund the search for a new football coach!

Remember, FSU fired Willie Taggart earlier this season (with 4 years remaining on his deal) after signing him to a $30 MILLION contract ... and they're still on the hook for roughly $18 mil.

So, with pressure mounting for FSU bring in a new top tier head coach, Thrasher is reaching out to his deep-pocketed supporters in hopes they'll come through with some extra cheddar to "bring elite level football back to Florida State."

"In 2019, FSU is reaching out to its most loyal donors to ask for their generous support as we embark on the Renaissance of Seminole Football," Thrasher said in a Nov.20 letter obtained by Warchant.com.

"Today, if you are able, I ask that you increase your annual commitment to the next giving level for 2020."

"If you can't make that financial commitment, please consider a one-time 20 percent increase and encourage your family and friends to join Seminole Boosters today."

Thrasher adds, "I am grateful so many of our donors have reached out to ask how they can help, as the transition to a new coaching staff will take a significant investment."