Idina Menzel -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

If you had any doubts about Idina Menzel's good looks, let them go!

Here is the 32-year-old version of the wickedly talented Broadway superstar -- known for her breakout role as Maureen in "Rent" and the Tony Award-winning lead, Elphaba, in "Wicked" -- at the 12th annual Broadway on Broadway Concert at Times Square in New York back in 2003 (left).

And, 16 years later ... the now 48-year-old magical voice behind Disney's "Frozen" snow queen, Elsa, defying gravity and time at the European premiere for her sequel "Frozen 2" in London last week (right).

Aging never bothered her anyway.

The question is ...