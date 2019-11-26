'Survivor' Contestant Silas Gaither Arrested for Rape

"Survivor" contestant Silas Gaither has been arrested for rape and aggravated assault.

The 41-year-old, who appeared on the 3rd season of "Survivor," was taken into custody Monday in Shelby County, Tennessee in connection with the alleged 2018 incident.

A grand jury indicted Silas, who posted his $50,000 bail and was released.

Details of the allegations have not been released.

Gaither was on "Survivor" back in 2001-02. He was voted off at the end of the 6th episode.

Season 3 was the first time "Survivor" implemented a tribe swap -- meaning players from different teams could be randomly swapped to join new teammates. That meant you always had to be nice to other players since you didn't know who'd you end up with. Silas was the first one to be voted off from that first tribe swap.

Getty