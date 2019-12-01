Bette Midler -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Bette Midler is everything I wish I could be!

Here is the 34-year-old multitalented actress from the hit movie "The First Wives Club" showing off her permed hair at the 37th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills back in 1980 (left).

And, 39 years later ... the powerhouse singer of "Wind Beneath My Wings" and "Hocus Pocus" hottie -- who is celebrating her 74th birthday Sunday -- looking better than ever attending the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards in New York City earlier last month (right).

She looks so good, you'd think she put a spell on you!

