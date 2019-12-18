Marc Anthony's Luxury Yacht Catches Fire, Capsizes in Miami

Getty/@CityofMiamiFire Composite

Marc Anthony's luxury yacht caught fire in Miami, sending fire crews scrambling to battle the blaze and save other boats from the massive flames.

Anthony's 120-foot Andiamo yacht became engulfed Wednesday night ... and was a total loss. The boat began to capsize as crews fought to save the vessel, but luckily, it doesn't appear any other vessels were caught in the flames.

It's currently unclear what caused the massive fire to breakout, but luckily no one was on board at the time of the incident.

The Miami Fire Department was called to the scene just before 9 ... tons of firefighters battled the blaze before getting it under control.

As for the boat ... it's valued at around $7 million. It features 5 cabins and sleeps 12 people ... with amenities that include a BBQ, satellite TV, wifi, a jacuzzi and docking stations for multiple jet skis. Not to mention, it's served as a party palace for Marc and tons of his A-list celeb pals over the years.

