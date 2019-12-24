Celebs Huntin' For Christmas Trees -- Fir Sure!
12/24/2019 6:56 AM PT
Christmas is around the corner and these festive celebs are pining for the perfect tree!
Before you get to decorate and place your presents underneath, it is a must to choose your favorite fir at the farm. Whether it is a family affair -- just like Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma did with their kids -- an adventure with friends, or even an outing with your pup, like Camilla Belle, hunting for one is the best way to get in the holiday spirit!
So grab your ax and start chopping through this cheerful gallery of stars searching for Christmas trees!
