Nicole Murphy Throws Shade at Bill Cosby Over Eddie Murphy Attack

Nicole Murphy sure knows how to throw a punch, in a way that doesn't really feel aggressive ... but it is!!!

We got Nicole Monday on Skid Row in downtown L.A., where she was spreading a little holiday cheer, where our photog asked her about her ex-hubby, Eddie Murphy, and his brilliant performance on SNL this past weekend.

She loved it ... with a caveat. As we reported, Bill Cosby's publicist lashed out at Eddie, calling him a "Hollywood slave" and a "step and fetch it" after Eddie cracked a joke about the irony ... that Eddie's now America's dad with 10 kids and Cosby's in prison.