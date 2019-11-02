Eddie Murphy Shoots Scenes for 'Coming to America 2'

Backgrid

Eddie Murphy is deep into filming "Coming to America 2" and it's gettin' everyone plenty excited.

Eddie was on set in ATL in full Prince Akeem garb. He's proudly wearing a New York Mets bomber jacket, with proclamations of his love of the Big Apple. You see Eddie hold a wad of cash ... presumably from scalping tickets.

Above you can see Arsenio Hall, who plays Semmi, and Paul Bates, who plays Oha, is also on-hand.

The movie is maybe the biggest remake in the works this year. People have been clamoring for the flick for years. It's scheduled to open wide in theaters in December 2020. Lots of people says it's gonna be worth the wait.