Hailey, Kaia, Kate and Other Celebs Attend The YSL Golden Globe Party

Saint Laurent got into the act for Golden Globe weekend, throwing an epic party ahead of the ceremony.

It went down at a home in the Los Feliz area of L.A., and tons of stars were more than happy to accept the invite. Among them ... Dwyane Wade, Gabby Union, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Kate Bosworth, Rami Malek and Taron Egerton.

The bash was thrown by Rami Malek and Anthony Vaccarello. Rami's nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV series for Mr. Robot. It's the third time he's been nominated for the role, but he's come up goose eggs each time.