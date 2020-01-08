Jax Taylor Shades New 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast, Tries to Out Ariana Madix

Play video content @adamglyn

"Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor knows full well what he's saying about the new cast isn't nice, but he's saying it anyway ... on the heels of attacking a fellow veteran on the show too.

Jax and his wife, costar Brittany Cartwright, were out Tuesday night in NYC and said except for 2 newbies -- Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni -- the rest of 'em aren't his cup of tea. That's putting it lightly. You gotta see his choice words.

Then there's this ... while on 'Watch What Happens Live' after the season 8 premiere Tuesday night, Jax also went after Ariana Madix in a vile way, appearing to out her as a lesbian.

Ariana was watching, apparently, and fired back on social media, saying ... "I DO like women AND men. It's called being bisexual. Ever heard of it?"

So, why does Jax have his undies in a bunch over all his costars? Hard to say what his beef is with Ariana, but as for the new blood around Lisa Vanderpump -- Jax admits he just doesn't know 'em ... and he doesn't like new people.