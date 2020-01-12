'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Lost a Massive Amount of Weight

Backgrid/Disney

Ethan Suplee proves ... you can actually look BETTER the older you get.

The "Remember the Titans" star has dumped a ton of weight and toned his body in a big way.

Ethan knows a thing or two about weight loss. He's been on what he calls a 20-year journey of weight loss and gain. He's tried diets, most of which have failed, and eventually figured out what works for him. He's chronicled all of this on his podcast, "American Glutton."