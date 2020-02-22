Bustin' Biceps -- Guess Who!

Some of the biggest stars are spending their downtime getting pumped up and are happy to show off what they've been working out -- and when it comes to social media ... these jacked stars are bringing out the big guns!

Take some time out of your day to get some fit-spiration from these sexy stars fresh from the gym and who are giving a whole new meaning to Hollywood reps. Check out all the ripped pics by scrolling through our gallery of the bustin' biceps and after a close look, see if you can figure out which muscular man posted the shredded shot!