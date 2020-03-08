James Van Der Beek -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
3/8/2020 6:07 AM PT
James Van Der Beek's looks are so good it's hard to trust him!
Here's the 21-year old heartthrob rising to fame as the lead, Dawson Leery, in the 1998 hit drama series "Dawson's Creek" -- starring alongside Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams -- at the NATPE Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1998 (left).
And, 22 years later ... the now 43-year old father of five and "Don't Trust The B---- In Apartment 23" star -- who is celebrating his birthday today -- keeping warm as he takes a walk through the snow in Park City, Utah last month (right).
He doesn't want to wait for his life to be over!
