Reba McEntire -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Here is a 31-year-old version of the multitalented country singer rockin' these curls at the Country Music Awards -- where she took home the title of Entertainer of the Year -- back in 1986 (left).

And 34 years later ... Reba, who has since juggled many roles throughout her career from singing to acting on her own sitcom 'Reba,' is celebrating her 65th birthday this weekend. She was last seen looking better than ever on set of CBS's 'Young Sheldon', where she made a guest appearance as Dale's ex-wife, June (right).