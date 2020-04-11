Krakatoa Puts on Scary Light Show with Biggest Eruption Since 2018

Play video content

Krakatoa is at it again, a massive overnight eruption -- the largest since 2018's deadly blast -- threw ash miles into the air, and put on a wicked light show.

The famed and feared volcano blew its top Friday night, and it was loud enough that people 100 miles away in Jakarta, Indonesia reported hearing it. A webcam planted on the slope of the volcano captured images of the lava and ash shooting into the sky.

Researchers say the eruption sent ash 9 miles up, and while the video looks pretty cool ... locals had to be pretty terrified.

Krakatoa -- it's actually Little Krakatao, but we don't wanna give it a complex -- last erupted this powerfully in December 2018.

That event triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people on a neighboring island. Friday night's eruption was much less powerful, and there are no casualties reported.

Plain old history buffs know the OG Krakatoa erupted in 1883, killing more than 36,000 people ... perhaps the most deadly ever.