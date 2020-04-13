Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Celebrate True's 2nd Birthday

Play video content

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson trolled their daughter, True, for her 2nd birthday ... no, really, it was a 'Trolls'-themed birthday bash!!!

Khloe and Tristan surprised True Sunday morning as soon as she woke up with tons of presents all over Khloe's crib. Not to mention balloons and not one but TWO birthday cakes. After all, True was turning 2 and it was Easter Sunday.

Mom and dad aren't quarantining together -- Tristan just pops in for visits -- but they were in sync for True's day, taking turns blowing out her candles.

Tristan dedicated a couple of posts to True on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day #DaddysTwin."

Khloe's bday shout-out, "You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world!"

True's gifts included 'Trolls' toys and a pretty badass ice cream stand. The rest of the Kardashians may not have been there but they sure chimed in virtually and through social media.