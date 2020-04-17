Guess Who This Pop Pipsqueak Turned Into!

Guess Who This Pop Pipsqueak Turned Into!

4/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this little lady was purr-fecting her hit hip-hop albums and playing sold-out shows, she was just another pipsqueak in pink cooling off with a freeze pop in Los Angeles, CA.

You may recognize her from all the TikTok videos you have been binging this quarantine ... her hilarious social media presence created a viral dance to her popular song "Say So." Recently, she joined Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and Normani on the all-female "Birds of Prey" album.

In this throwback photo, she was better known as Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini instead of the stage name you might be familiar with.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

6 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later