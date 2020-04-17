Guess Who This Pop Pipsqueak Turned Into!
Guess Who This Pop Pipsqueak Turned Into!
4/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this little lady was purr-fecting her hit hip-hop albums and playing sold-out shows, she was just another pipsqueak in pink cooling off with a freeze pop in Los Angeles, CA.
You may recognize her from all the TikTok videos you have been binging this quarantine ... her hilarious social media presence created a viral dance to her popular song "Say So." Recently, she joined Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and Normani on the all-female "Birds of Prey" album.
In this throwback photo, she was better known as Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini instead of the stage name you might be familiar with.
6 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.