Guess Who This Toothless Tot Turned Into!
Guess Who This Toothless Tot Turned Into!
4/15/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before we were keeping up with this cute kid, she was just another cheesin' chick showing off her missing teeth in Los Angeles, CA.
This little lady is best known for her famous family in which she is one of 5 sisters. She has taken the modeling world by storm walking in some of the most prestigious fashion shows including Alexander Wang, Versace, Tom Ford and Burberry ... just to name a few.
If she's not on the cover of international Vogue magazines, she's being proactive with her very own clothing line she shares with her sister.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.