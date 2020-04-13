Guess Who This Dino Girl Turned Into!
4/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute little Jurassic lover who's falling prey to a puppet was at the top of the Hollywood food chain as an A-list actress, she was just another young dinosaur enthusiast growing up in Northern California.
With a lifelong passion for performing -- both on the stage and on the big screen -- this thespian may seem like a fossil in the acting world ... but in human years, this young lady is only 30 years old.
This celebrity swapped in her real name (born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers) for something a little cheesier once she began to gain fame.
