'Supergirl' 'Memba Her?!
Linda Lee AKA 'Supergirl' 'Memba Her?!
4/8/2020 12:01 AM PT
New York-native Helen Slater's fame took flight in the early '80s when she landed the role of Linda Lee -- who uses the guise as Clark Kent's cousin to blend in with the people of Earth while also defeating Selena as Supergirl -- in the 1984 DC cinema spin-off, "Supergirl."
Slater shared the big screen with big names including Peter O'Toole as the spacey Zaltar, Mia Farrow as the Kryptonian Alura ... and of course, Faye Dunaway as the evil Selena.
Helen Slater can still be spotted on the CW version of the "Supergirl" TV show as the character Eliza Danvers.
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.