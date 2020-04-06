The Verve Singer Richard Ashcroft 'Memba Him?!
4/6/2020 12:01 AM PT
English rocker Richard Paul Ashcroft was in his early '20s when he formed the influential indie back, The Verve, and released a string of '90s bangers including "Lucky Man," "The Drugs Don't Work" ... and, of course, string-centric ballad "Bitter Sweet Symphony."
Ashcroft wasn't alone on stage ... he was accompanied by Nick Simon Jones on the bass, Nick McCabe on the guitar and Peter Salisbury on the drums.
While The Verve may have broken up back in 1999, Richard Ashcroft still continues to get on stage and perform as a solo act and toured extensively last year.
