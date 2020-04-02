Len Singer Marc Costanzo 'Memba Him?!

Canadian musician Marc Costanzo was in his mid-20s when he gained fame as the fun-loving frontman of the Ontario-based, pop-rock band, Len ... who famously dropped the anthem of the summer in '99, "Steal My Sunshine."

While many of the bandmates cycled in and out of the pop group over the years ... the one other constant in Len was Marc Costanzo's sister and better-half, Sharron Costanzo, on bass and vocals.