Jory Emhoff in 'Contagion' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles-local Anna Jacoby-Heron was only a teenager when she landed the role of the artsy daughter, Jory Emhoff -- who loses her stepbrother, Clark, and stepmom to an unknown virus -- in Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller, "Contagion" ... which has been one of the go-to binge movies during self-isolation.

Anna Jacoby-Heron shared the screen with an A-list cast including Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne ... and of course, Matt Damon as her on-screen father, Mitch.

Since the new-found popularity of the movie, some of the stars from the flic have gotten together to produce a coronavirus PSA.