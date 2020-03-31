Jory Emhoff in 'Contagion' 'Memba Her?!

Jory Emhoff in 'Contagion' 'Memba Her?!

3/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 12
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery

Los Angeles-local Anna Jacoby-Heron was only a teenager when she landed the role of the artsy daughter, Jory Emhoff -- who loses her stepbrother, Clark, and stepmom to an unknown virus -- in Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller, "Contagion" ... which has been one of the go-to binge movies during self-isolation.

Anna Jacoby-Heron shared the screen with an A-list cast including Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Laurence Fishburne ... and of course, Matt Damon as her on-screen father, Mitch.

Since the new-found popularity of the movie, some of the stars from the flic have gotten together to produce a coronavirus PSA.

Anna can more recently be spotted on shows like "Stranger Things" and "The First."

Guess what she looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later