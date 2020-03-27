Andi on Disney's 'Motocrossed' 'Memba Her?!
Andi on Disney's 'Motocrossed' 'Memba Her?!
3/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
Palm Springs-native Alana Austin was only 19 years old when she landed the role of the girly cheerleader turned dirt bike bad boy, Andi Carson -- who poses as her brother and takes to the track while her brother is injured -- in the classic sibling-swapping 2001 Disney TV movie, "Motocrossed."
Alana Austin was helped out along the wild ride by her on-screen mom and confidant, Geneva, played by Mary-Margaret Humes, her biker brother, Andrew, played by Trever O'Brien ... and of course, the fierce French rival on two wheels, Rene Cartier, played by Michael Cunio.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.