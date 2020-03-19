Comedian Emo Philips 'Memba Him?!
3/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Chicago-born funny man Emo Philips was in his early 20s when he made a name for himself on the stand-up stages back in the '70s, with his one-of-a-kind kooky comedy that included his high-pitched voice, zany storytelling and his signature cropped haircut.
Emo has toured the world with some of the wittiest comics on the globe including the crooning clown Puddles Pity Party and the song satirist and accordion master "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Emo Philips can still be spotted circling the globe with his unique craft ... awesome hairdo included.
