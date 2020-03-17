Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?!
Kyle on Disney's 'Luck Of The Irish' 'Memba Him?!
3/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Oklahoma-born actor Ryan Merriman was still a teenager when he landed the role of the basketball-loving leprechaun, Kyle Johnson -- who has to hunt down his lucky gold coin to restore order to his Irish family -- in the 2001 Disney channel original movie, "The Luck Of The Irish."
Merriman was cast alongside other notable actors including Glenndon Chatman as the b-ball best friend, Russell Holoway ... and Timothy Omundson as the leprechaun villain, Seamus McTiernan.
Ryan Merriman can more recently be spotted on TV shows like "Pretty Little Liars," "Hawaii Five-0," "Ballers" and "Smallville."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.