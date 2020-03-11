A.J. on 'Empire Records' 'Memba Him?!

South Carolina-native Johnny Whitworth was 20 years old when he took on the role as the art school hopeful, A.J. -- who takes on a gamut of situations while employed by the Delaware record store -- in the 1995 cult masterpiece, "Empire Records."

Johnny Whitworth wasn't the only standout in the music movie ... he was cast with other rising stars like Renee Zellweger as the lusty Gina, Ethan Embry as the marijuana loving Mark ... and of course, Liv Tyler as A.J.'s crush and Harvard bound Corey Mason.