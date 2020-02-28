Little Debbie 'Memba Her?!

Debbie McKee (now Debbie McKee-Fowler) was only 4 years old when her grandparents, O.D. and Ruth McKee, used her image ... combined with artist Pearl Mann's creativity ... to make the now incredibly iconic logo for their booming snack company Little Debbie.

Debbie McKee-Fowler is still in the family biz ... and now sits as the Executive Vice President of McKee Foods Corporation.