Little Debbie 'Memba Her?!
Little Debbie 'Memba Her?!
2/28/2020 12:01 AM PT
Debbie McKee (now Debbie McKee-Fowler) was only 4 years old when her grandparents, O.D. and Ruth McKee, used her image ... combined with artist Pearl Mann's creativity ... to make the now incredibly iconic logo for their booming snack company Little Debbie.
Debbie McKee-Fowler is still in the family biz ... and now sits as the Executive Vice President of McKee Foods Corporation.
Little Debbie has continued to crank out some of the most notable snacks on the shelves for close to a century including ... Swiss Cake Rolls, Honey Buns, Star Crunch, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Nutty Bars, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Oatmeal Creme Pies ... and many, many more.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.