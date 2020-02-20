Melissa in ''The Longest Yard'' 'Memba Her?!

American actress and model Anitra Ford is best known for playing the super-sexy love interest in lace, Melissa -- who calls the cops after getting roughed up ... which leads to Paul doing hard time -- in the 1974 cinematic sports classic, "The Longest Yard."

Anitra Ford was cast alongside some classic actors including, Eddie Albert as the team-driven Warden Hazen, Ed Lauter as the hardball Captain Knauer ... and of course, Burt Reynolds as the pro player turned con player, Paul Crewe.