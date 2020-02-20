Melissa in 'The Longest Yard' 'Memba Her?!
2/20/2020 12:01 AM PT
American actress and model Anitra Ford is best known for playing the super-sexy love interest in lace, Melissa -- who calls the cops after getting roughed up ... which leads to Paul doing hard time -- in the 1974 cinematic sports classic, "The Longest Yard."
Anitra Ford was cast alongside some classic actors including, Eddie Albert as the team-driven Warden Hazen, Ed Lauter as the hardball Captain Knauer ... and of course, Burt Reynolds as the pro player turned con player, Paul Crewe.
Anitra Ford was also widely recognized as one of the first models on "The Price Is Right."
