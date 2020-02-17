New York native Shavar Malik Ross was only 8 years old when he landed the role of the adopted best buddy, Dudley Johnson, in the long-running classic '70s and '80s television show, "Diff'rent Strokes."

Shavar Ross was cast alongside some other great actors including Conrad Bain as the millionaire father figure, Philip Drummond, Todd Bridges as the big brother, Willis ... and of course Gary Coleman as hilarious Arnold.