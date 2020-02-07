Nathan Bookman on 'Good Times' 'Memba Him?!
2/7/2020 12:01 AM PT
Florida-born Johnny Brown started his rise to fame as a singer in the '60s with catchy songs like "Walkin', Talkin', Kissin' Doll" and "Don't Dilly Dally, Dolly" ... but gained long-lasting fame after he landed the role as the robust superintendent, Nathan Bookman, on the '70s CBS sitcom, "Good Times."
Johnny Brown was surrounded by awesome actors including Esther Rolle as the matriarch, Florida Evans, John Amos as the patriarch, James Evans ... and their three hilarious kids Jimmie Walker as J.J., Ralph Carter as Michael ... and of course BernNadette Stanis as Thelma.
