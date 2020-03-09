Young Dave in 'Mystic River' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Cameron Bowen was only 15 years old when he landed the role of the young version of Dave Boyle -- who gets kidnapped on the streets of Boston and escapes days later -- in Clint Eastwood's 2003 murder mystery film "Mystic River."

Cameron Bowen shared the big screen with a laundry list of A-listers including Tim Robbins as the grown-up version of Dave Boyle, Kevin Bacon as the hometown investigator Sean Devine, Laurence Fishburne as the cop companion Whitey Powers ... and of course Sean Penn as the Boston heavy and father of the victim Jimmy Markum.