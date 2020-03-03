Tuesday Weld 'Memba Her?!

New York City-native Tuesday Weld (real name Susan Ker Weld) gained fame in the '60s for an impressive laundry list of acting credits on smash shows, including Connie on "The Adventures Of Ozzie and Harriet," Kitten Lang on "77 Sunset Strip," Thalia Menninger on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," Abigal Williams on "The Crucible" and many, many more.