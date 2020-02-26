Bieber's Girl In 'One Time' Music Video 'Memba Her?!

2/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
Kristen McDow (maiden name Kristen Rodeheaver) got a glimpse of the limelight when she was cast as the teen crush in a striped shirt -- who JB falls for during the synchronized dancing and pool-splashing teen party ... complete with silly string fights -- in the music video for Justin Bieber's 2009 single, "One Time," on his debut album, "My World."

McDow isn't to be confused with Jasmine V who played the bowling and breakdancing crush in the 2010 follow-up music video, "Baby."

Since it's creation, the pop music video has racked up over 600 million views on youtube!

Guess what she looks like now!

