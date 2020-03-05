Joy The Butterfly on 'The Bugaloos' 'Memba Her?!

North London native Caroline Elizabeth Ann Ellis was only 20 years old when she gained fame stateside for her role as the drumming butterfly, Joy, in the super '70s Saturday morning children's show, "The Bugaloos," by Sid and Marty Krofft .

Caroline Ellis wasn't the only adorable insect trying to fend off Benita Bizarre (played by Martha Raye) and her noisy jukebox ... she was joined by John McIndoe who played the guitar riffing grasshopper, I.Q., Wayne Laryea who played the key-tickling bumblebee, Harmony, and John Philpott as the skin-slapping ladybug, Courage.