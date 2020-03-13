Magda in 'There's Something About Mary' 'Memba Her?!
3/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
Michigan born actress Lin Shaye has been in the TV and movie game since the mid-'70s, but is best known for her bronzed and blonde role as the neighbor Magda -- who loves her puffy and clam dip -- in the 1998 Farrelly brother's film "There's Something About Mary."
Lin's other big Farrelly bros role was of the trashy landlord in the bowling classic "Kingpin."
Shaye has now carved out a scream-worthy niche in the horror film genre with credits on fright films like "The Grudge," "Insidious," "2001 Maniacs," Ouija," "The Black Room" and many, many more!
