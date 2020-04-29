Guess Who This Cowboy Kid Turned Into!

Before this cowboy cutie was making people laugh as a hilarious host, he was just another sweetie in stripes playing dress up in Mount Vernon, Washington.

This playful pip-squeak got his start with his behind-the-scenes coverage for big events, such as the Academy Awards and "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," and quickly rose to fame with his funny banter and wit. He is most well known for his commentary on the "Chelsea Lately" roundtable with fellow comedian Chelsea Handler.