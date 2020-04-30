Stacey Dash Announces Split from Fourth Husband

'It's the Right Path for Us'

Stacey Dash is calling it quits with her lawyer hubby ... bringing an end to a tumultuous marriage.

The "Clueless" star made the announcement Thursday saying her nearly 2-year marriage to lawyer Jeffrey Marty has run its course. The question now is will their divorce be as drama-filled as the marriage? Stacey's message on IG doesn't sound like a conscious uncoupling, though -- "After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us."

Notice, there's no "we" in that sentence.

It's unclear if Stacey has filed for divorce yet or if they've just separated for now. But, one thing's for sure ... this ends a very nasty chapter in her life.

TMZ broke the story ... Stacey called cops claiming Jeffrey put her into a chokehold, but she was the one who ended up getting arrested in Florida after allegedly pushing him and slapping him.

At the time, sources close to Stacey told us she was acting in self-defense ... and when she called 911 you could hear her tell the dispatcher Jeffrey assaulted her.

But, just a few days later, prosecutors in Florida dropped the domestic violence case because there was no way to know if Stacey caused the single scratch on Jeffrey's arm.