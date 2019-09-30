'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Violence

Exclusive Getty

Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence in Florida over the weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the "Clueless" actor was busted Sunday in Pasco County -- where she owns a home -- after getting into a squabble with her new husband, Jeffrey Marty, and allegedly putting hands on him.

We're told cops were called to a home around 7:45 PM to respond to a domestic dispute between Stacey and Jeff. Our sources say Stacey allegedly pushed and slapped him and that's when officers arrived ... they saw scratches on his left arm.

Stacey was taken into custody, where she's currently being held on $500 bail. We're also told in these types of incidents, the local authorities often hold people for a 24-hour cooling-off period.

The couple just got hitched last spring in a secret wedding ceremony down in the Sunshine State. Not much is known about her hubby of 1 year, other than the fact that he's a lawyer. It's Stacey's fourth marriage.