What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Andy Cohen stop you in your tracks ... Stay focused and keep an eye out for the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host was recently spotted getting some fresh air in New York City. We have made a few changes to the photo, and now it is up to you to pick 'em out! Take a really good look at this pic and see if you can figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!