The rural California countryside has been bursting with the ever-popular California Poppy flower ... AKA the trendy and influencer riddled #superbloom ... which normally attracts the hottest Hollywood stars to the lush landscapes for the fancy floral selfies.

Stars like Chelsea Handler, Emma Kenney, Iris Apatow and many more have all shared photos from previous floral flare-ups but have wisely chosen to stay safe at home and followed quarantine protocols during the 2020 cool crop.

Unlike celebs ... there have been lots of lookie-loos and picture seekers that have been spotted shirking the stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines to get in on the growing 2020 flower trend.

With cars parked on both sides of the narrow streets … lots of snap-happy folks with their families and pets in tow have been spotted taking to the trails while wearing no facial coverings to check out the poppy population in its natural habitat.

Here’s a hot tip ... the California Department of Parks and Recreation has set up a live stream of the serene landscape away from the car craziness for you to enjoy from the safety and comfort from your own home.

… which begs the question.

If April showers bring May flowers ... what do May flowers bring?