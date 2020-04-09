Quarantine Stars Getting Fresh Air -- Breathe 'Em In!

Quarantine can't keep these famous faces from heading out to get some fresh air ... safely of course!

Whether it's walking their dog or hanging out in the backyard, these celebs seem to be taking any chance they can get to soak up the sun and outdoors!

With the Los Angeles beaches, parks and hiking trails closed ... stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Tan France, Hilary Rhoda and Marisol Nichols are getting creative and finding ways to stay safe, while still spending some time in the great outdoors.

Get a good look at the outside world for yourself by taking a look through our gallery of social distancing stars getting a taste of mother nature!