Stars Keep Fitness On Lockdown -- Slay At Home!

These celebs are taking full advantage of all this time at home and won't let quarantine stop them from staying fit ... from the garage to the backyard, these stars are transforming their time on lockdown into an opportunity to do some self-care!

Whether you want to work out solo like Venus Williams and Tamera Mowry, or you choose to recruit a quarantine buddy like Sara Sampaio and Canelo Alvarez ... These famous faces will sure get you motivated to keep moving!