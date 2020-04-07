Stars Keep Fitness On Lockdown Slay At Home!!!
4/7/2020 12:15 AM PT
These celebs are taking full advantage of all this time at home and won't let quarantine stop them from staying fit ... from the garage to the backyard, these stars are transforming their time on lockdown into an opportunity to do some self-care!
Whether you want to work out solo like Venus Williams and Tamera Mowry, or you choose to recruit a quarantine buddy like Sara Sampaio and Canelo Alvarez ... These famous faces will sure get you motivated to keep moving!
Take a look through our gallery of celebrity quarantine workouts to see all the stars making sure they get in their gym time while staying safe at home!
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.