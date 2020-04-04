Quarantine Hot Shots -- Guess Who!

Celebs aren't letting self-isolation get in the way of sharing their sexy photos.

Whether it's cooking in the kitchen or hanging out in the yard, these ladies are determined to keep their posts coming ... And so far there's been little distancing from social ... media!

Take a break and check out our gallery of stars sharing their lockdown hot-shots, but make sure you pay close attention because your celeb skills will be put to the test ... See if you have what it takes to guess the star in the scantily-clad quarantine shots!