Parenting Pandemic -- How Famous Families Are Passing The Time

Practicing social distancing and staying at home can be a great opportunity for families to catch up on quality time ... or drive each other absolutely crazy -- check out how these famous families are surviving under one roof!

Celebs such as Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Anna Faris, and Shawn Johnson have taken to social to show off how they've been passing the time with the little ones during their time in self-isolation.

Take a look at all the other stars taking advantage of this time with their loved ones by scrolling through our gallery of quarantined family bonding.