Stars Ruffing Out Isolation With Pets -- Canine and Chill!

These stars are surviving the isolation and social distancing with a little help from man's best friend ... and their furry friends don't seem to mind the extra attention!

Celebs such as Emily Ratajkowski, Finneas O'Connell, Brody Jenner, and Natalie Portman have been cooped up inside like the rest of us, and have been passing the time by hanging out with their four-legged pets.

Take a look at some of the stars that have been sharing their cutest canine moments with their fur babies by scrolling through our gallery of stars self-isolating with their pets.