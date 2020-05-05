Guess Who This Cute Little Kid Turned Into!

Before this dolled-up darling was making people laugh as a breakout sitcom star, she was just another brown-eyed beauty with bangs growing up in Los Angeles, CA.

This little lady earned herself eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and ended up taking home two wins. She got married to the famous funny fella, Nick Offerman, in 2003 and have since appeared together in many television shows, including the popular NBC mockumentary, "Parks and Recreation."