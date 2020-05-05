It's Cinco De Mayo and it looks like these famous faces have already been getting in the spirit ... since the start of lockdown, these celebs have been grabbing their quarantinis and sharing snaps of their drink of choice!

Stars like Elizabeth Banks, Dwayne Johnson, Oprah Winfrey, Shay Mitchell and a bunch more stars have passed the time with a boozy beverage while staying safe at home.

If you can't pour one out for yourself, just take a look through our gallery of stars drinking in quarantine to see all the other celebs, and to feel like you're a part of the party!