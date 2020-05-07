Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Girl Turned Into!
5/7/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this pint-sized kid grinning for a family photo with an adorable doll dress upgraded into a 5’2” actress shooting smiles in gorgeous gowns in the City of Angels, she was just another happy girl growing up in the lone star state.
This brunette beauty with blunt bangs may have changed her last name (Baston) once she gained fame and success, but she can still be spotted rocking a brown mane and messy up-dos.
She can be spotted on hit shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Devious Maids" and most notably "Desperate Housewives."
