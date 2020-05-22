These stars may be stuck at home, but that doesn't mean they can't have fun in the sun!

Whether they are sunbathing like Adriana Lima, floating their worries away like Britney Spears, spending quality time with their family like Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, or just passing time by reading like Kaia Gerber, these quarantined celebs know how to take advantage of their time off.

Grab your towels, lather up your suntan lotion, and dive into this gallery of poolside pics to see the stars who are making a splash just in time for Memorial Day weekend.